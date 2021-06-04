13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas for June 4-10, 2021

Here is this week's list of 13 Things To Do In Las Vegas:

1. First Friday is back and this month they are not requiring masks for fully vaccinated attendees. There will also be a pop-up vaccination clinic. This month’s theme for the downtown art/music/food festival is “Reflection.” Isaac Zevalking, owner of Recycled Propaganda, is this month’s feature artist. Saxophonist Darien Orr is the featured musician.

2. “27 — A Musical Adventure” honors the music icons gone too soon at the age of 27: Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Robert Johnson, Jim Morrison, and Amy Winehouse. Cath the show at the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Wednesdays through Sundays at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $65.

3. The Island at Ellis has taken over the 2nd floor of The Front Yard at Ellis Island. The one-month-only mid-century tiki pop-up features tiki-inspired food, 10 boozy island-themed cocktails and special decor, including a 15-foot swordfish. Two blackjack tables and a variety of slots add some Sin City flare to the experience.

4. The adults-only pool (Venus Pool) at Caesars Palace is now open for night swim. Venus night swim is offered from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Must reserve a cabana, daybed or chair to experience the ultimate poolside party. Cost is $20 (chair) to $600 for a deluxe cabana.

5. The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas is now offering a virtual tour and cocktail demonstration. The pre-recorded guided tour explores the Museum’s many Prohibition-themed exhibits, examines the rise of bootleggers and rumrunners, reveals unheard stories of the men and women behind Prohibition and highlights artifacts directly connected to some of the era’s biggest names. A bartender in the speakeasy will also demonstrate how to make some of the era’s most sought-after cocktails. Each 50-minute virtual program is facilitated by one of the Museum’s knowledgeable educators and concludes with a live question and answer session. Each cocktail recipe will be shared in advance, allowing viewers to follow along. To make a virtual tour reservation, please email sales@themobmuseum.org or by calling (702) 724-8622.

6. Have a chance to win free beer for a year during the grand opening for Sticks Tavern in the Silverton hotel-casino on June 5, The family-friendly sports bar will have a variety of food and drink items with happy hour pricing all day long. Guests will also have a chance to spin a prize wheel when they check in on social media for a chance to win free beer for a year, dinner for four people, Silver Knights t-shirts, and much more. Don’t miss Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson’s special musical appearance from 6-8 p.m.

7. Comedians Jeff Leach, Dennis Blair, Michael Yo, Kathleen Dunbar and Mark Cohen are performing June 7 through 10 at the world-famous Comedy Cellar at the Rio hotel-casino. Performances are at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus taxes and fees.

8. Vegas Valley Concerts presents "Time of Our Lives" at 8 p.m. June 9 at The Space LV. The performance will showcase new, young Filipino talent. They will sing songs from “Footloose” to “American Idiot” and everything in between. The purpose of the show is to celebrate Philippine Independence Day.

9. The City of Henderson is now featuring innovative artist Dayo Adelajara’s exhibit “Cubism in the Desert” through July 20 at City Hall on Water Street. Adelaja’s collection features the utilization of shape, form and color to define our lives and the environment, including “THE FOUR SEASONS OF MAN: AN HOMAGE TO RODIN” and “JIMI R U XPERIENCED”, which is based on his observations of the ancient Athenian layout of the Acropolis as well as the magic created by musician Jimi Hendrix.

10. “A Systems Theory,” featuring the artwork of Tiffany Lin, is on display through Aug. 7 at the Left of Center Art Gallery.The exhibit reconsiders American ideologies as they relate to race, citizenship, and state power. Lin holds a MFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art in Illustration Practice and a BA in Gender & Women's Studies and Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley. She is currently a visiting assistant professor at UNLV.

11. Bellagio Conservatory has a new display for the summer. “Eco: A Season of Earthly Awareness” pays homage to the elements needed for life to flourish. The conservatory is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and admission is always free.

12. The Museum of Selfies is now open at The LINQ Promenade. The interactive exhibition provides guests premium selfie opportunities featuring works by artists from around the world. The museum is family friendly. It is open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. Ticket prices start at $29 for adults and $22 for children ages 3 to 12 (children under age 3 are free).

13. Kassi Beach House at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers an escape to the Italian seaside, serving authentic coastal Italian cuisine, wine, beer and cocktails. Kassi Beach House can be accessed from the pool with select poolside seating available.

