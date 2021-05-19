Museum of Selfies to open at The LINQ Promenade June 1

The LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip will welcome the new, permanent location of Museum of Selfies on June 1.

The interactive exhibition provides guests premium selfie opportunities featuring works by artists from around the world. Museum of Selfies will be located on the Promenade next to the Welcome to Las Vegas gift store.

A family-friendly attraction, Museum of Selfies will feature iconic photo opportunities made famous by celebrity visitors at its Hollywood location, such as the mind-blowing Upside-Down room, the joyful Emoji Pool, the optical illusioned-filled Bathroom Selfie and many more. New vignettes exclusive to the Las Vegas location will include the Private Jet Experience, an installation built to give all visitors the chance to plunge themselves into the world of luxury.

Visitors are encouraged to use their smartphones and selfie sticks to make the most of the opportunity to capture hundreds of stunning photographs.

Museum of Selfies will be open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Ticket prices start at $29 for adults and $22 for children ages 3 to 12 (children under age 3 are free).