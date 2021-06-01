Bellagio Conservatory welcomes new summer display based on commitment to being a global advocate in the fight against climate change

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens welcomes summer with the debut of its new display, “Eco: A Season of Earthly Awareness.” Paying homage to the elements needed for life to flourish, with more than 30,000 flowers and plants, the garden beds are artistically designed to represent earth, wind, water and fire.

Guests are transported into an extravagant rainforest as they enter the Conservatory, welcomed by an array of blooming flowers, bright greenery and seven whimsical animal sculptures. Designer Ed Libby and Bellagio’s horticulture team carefully curated “Eco: A Season of Earthly Awareness,” bringing to life the importance of keeping our planet beautiful.

“As the world transitions into a bright new beginning this summer, we want to inspire people to preserve our home,” said Libby. “After a breathtaking journey through the rainforest filled with copious botanicals and colorful floral arrangements, visitors will be left with a newfound appreciation for our planet.”

The West Bed represents the element of earth with the display of Gaia, The Goddess of Earth. Standing more than 22 feet tall, Gaia is draped in vines and crowned with flowers, marking the sacred relationship she shares with humanity. Surrounding her, two cascading waterfalls flow from a cathedral ruin wall covered in moss. The garden is surrounded by blue Hyacinth macaws and two giant passion-flower blossoms, some of the most prized treasures of the rainforest flowers. A Scarlet Ibis standing at 10-feet tall delights guests as they turn the corner of the garden bed.

Symbolizing replenishment and cleansing, the South Bed represents the element of water. A large wall of vines, botanicals and floral arrangements descend from the ceiling, becoming the backdrop for a Koi fishpond with streaming waterfalls and flowing fountains. Perched on two rocks, two vibrantly colored tree frogs watch the crowd below and a turtle topiary with fresh-cut flowers as its shell greets guests at the corner of the garden bed.

The East Bed represents the element of air. An impressive two-story treehouse towers over the garden inviting guests to walk underneath the spectacular structure to catch a glimpse of a cozy retreat. A wooden plank walkway spans two parts of the rainforest, connecting guests to the next part of their journey through the exhibit. Arches delicately designed with botanicals, tree frogs and bright exotic butterfly sculptures offer astounding views from all angles of the East Bed.

The North Bed pays tribute to the element of fire, with a meticulously designed Phoenix as the focal point. Rising from its ashes as the captivating centerpiece representing humanity overcoming adversity, the Phoenix flies above a volcano spewing steam and molten lava. Among the lush greenery in the garden sits a jaguar on a tree branch. Pitcher plants hug the large tree while large 3D-printed lady slipper orchids lay between begonia leaves.

“Eco: A Season of Earthly Awareness” was inspired by MGM Resorts’ commitment to being a global advocate in the fight against climate change. Through sustainable design and construction, the Conservatory team is committed to responsible operations including the recycling of water, repurposing plant materials and scenic props and utilizing a green waste procedure that separates plant material and soil matter before it’s transported to a local compost. This waste procedure alone eliminates 90% of landfill diversion.

“Eco: A Season of Earthly Awareness” is on display through August 28, 2021. Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is complimentary to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Eco: A Season of Earthly Awareness” Display by The Numbers