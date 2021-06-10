13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For June 11-17, 2021

Here is this week's list of 13 Things To Do In Las Vegas For June 11-12, 2021:

1. Shake Shack is celebrating PRIDE Month with a special shake served in a special Pride cup. 5% of the sales price will be donated to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, with a minimum donation of $50,000. It will be offered at all four locations in Las Vegas during the month of June.

2. The world’s top bull riding and rodeo athletes will compete June 11-13 in PBR Unleash the Beast and the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The weekend will mark PBR’s first fan-attended event back in Las Vegas since November 2019.

3. The Home Improvement & Backyard Expo is happening June 11-13 at World Market Center. The expo will feature a tiny house village and luxury mini-mansions, container homes, backyard living, crafts, remodeling ideas, information on solar power, decorating, pools and spas and barbecues. Admission is $5.

4. Vanity Beauty Boutique in Village Square is celebrating its grand opening from 1 to 4 p.m. June 11. Jess Caroline, star of “90 Day Fiance,” will host the event. Guests will be treated to BOGO gift cards, redeemable for future services on plant-based teeth whitening, facials, infa-red sauna, anti-gravity massage chair, body sculpting, dermaplanning and more.

5. An art show pop-up and open mic is taking place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. June 11 at The Arts Factory in downtown Las Vegas. There will be live painters, art, jewelry and fashion. There will also be open mic for spoken word and poetry throughout the evening. Free for all ages.

6. Americana at Desert Shores is hosting the Bubbly Babes & Brunch, featuring Las Vegas’ top drag entertainment, food and bottomless libations on June 12. Seating starts at 11:30 a.m. Show starts at 12:30 p.m. All-inclusive tickets start at $65 plus taxes/gratuity.

7. The Center of Southern Nevada and Ovolution is hosting their annual youth PRIDE Prom on June 12. There will be food, dancing, live entertainment and more. The theme is “Over the Rainbow and Under the Stars.” Admission is free for ages 13 to 24.

8. Henderson Harley-Davidson and Full Throttle Law are hosting the Endless Summer Kick-Off Party from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12. There will be live music, food and prizes. Money that is raised will be used to help a tech fighting cancer.

9. The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour is making a stop in Las Vegas this weekend. It will be in Downtown Summerlin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 12.

10. Dueling Axes at AREA15 is celebrating International Axe Throwing Day on June 13. They are offering a $4 draft special on select drafts, $20 beer buckets, and specialty themed cocktails. There will also be giveaways and raffles every hour. Reservations are encouraged.

11. In honor of National Flag Day on June 14, both locations of Arizona Charlie’s are combining Las Vegas’ two favorite things — bingo and Vegas Golden Knights. True Rewards members bingo players will have the chance to win an Arizona Charlie’s and Vegas Golden Knights branded flag during all bingo sessions with a minimum $10 buy-in. Daily bingo sessions take place 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. even odd hour.

12. The Downtown Summerlin Summer Concert Series on the lawn is back. Empire Records and Default Valentine perform June 16. Performances begin at 5:30 p.m. with the final performance at 8:30. Families are encouraged to bring blankets. Admission is free.

13. The Winery Comedy Tour is back on June 17 at Vegas Valley Winery. Top-notch comedians are performing at breweries and wineries across the U.S. The show begins at 7 p.m.

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.