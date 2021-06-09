Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour visiting Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Barbie 60th Celebration is underway and it Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour will be making 2 stops in the Las Vegas valley.

The first stop is happening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 12 in Downtown Summerlin.

The second stop will take place 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 26 at Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson.

The Barbie Truck will offer exclusive Barbie-themed, retro-inspired apparel and accessories like embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, fanny packs and “cassette tape” wallets.

There will also be a collectible Barbie Polaroid camera available (limited supply).

For more information about the tour, click here. https://barbie.mattel.com/en-us/about/barbie-truck-tour.html