13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Hadestown at the Smith Center to performances by Lil Baby, Donny Osmond, and more there's plenty to do in Las Vegas this week.

Donny Osmond

Starting on August 30 Donny Osmond will return for his solo residency inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom. His upcoming performance schedule can be seen below:

August 2022: 30 – 31

30 – 31 September 2022: 1 – 3, 6 – 10, 13 – 17, 27 – 30

1 – 3, 6 – 10, 13 – 17, 27 – 30 October 2022: 1, 4 – 8, 11 – 15

1, 4 – 8, 11 – 15 November 2022: 1 – 5, 8 – 12, 15 – 19

Mr. Camera

Usher

Singer Usher launched his headlining residency on July 15 at Dolby Live at MGM Park. Prices for tickets start at $79 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com. A list of other dates Usher is set to perform can be seen below:

August: 26, 27, 31

26, 27, 31 September: 3, 4, 9, 10

3, 4, 9, 10 October: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

The Smith Center

Known for performing arts, the Smith enter located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. Hadestown and Bruce Harper Big Band will be featured this week. Hadestown can be seen from Aug. 23 to Aug. 28 with tickets ranging from $40 to $169 while the Bruce Harper Big Band can be seen Aug. 30 with tickets ranging from $25 to $39.

Drai's Nightclub

Party goers can listen to performances from DaBaby, Lil Baby, and Jeezy at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: DaBaby on Aug 26, Lil Baby on Aug. 27, and Jeezy on Aug. 28.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Lil Baby performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Young Jeezy performs in concert during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

L.A. Comedy Club

Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will host Redneck Comedy Show from Aug. 25 to Oct. 2 and Geoff Keith from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28.

LIGHT Nightclub

People can listen to a performance from Kid Conrad and Masego at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Kid Conrad will perform on Aug. 26 while Masego performs on Aug. 27.