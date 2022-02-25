13 Action News Community Calendar for Feb. 25-March 3, 2022

From things to do with the kids to events that support local businesses and creators — Community Calendar is your go-to weekly list of community-minded events throughout the Las Vegas area.

ARTS DISTRICT, DOWNTOWN AREA

Rock on the Roof at Taverna Costera

Features live music from Throckmore, Wicked Garden and Alive on the Taverna Costera rooftop. Free show, doors at 7 p.m. Vegan-friendly food menu and full bar. Outdoor seating, dress for the weather.



Feb. 26 — doors open at 7 p.m.

— doors open at 7 p.m. Free show

Lunar New Year Exhibition: Year of the Tiger Reception

This is the 12th year of this annual invitational exhibit which unites artists interested in exploring what the Lunar New Year of the Tiger means through their art. Artists are asked to investigate Asian Heritage and what the Tiger year means to Asian culture. While some artists keep their visual ideas simple and others learn and incorporate complex Asian folk tales or stories in their art, artists also bring a mastery of technique and knowledge of the formal elements and principles of design to their art.



Open now through May 5

5-7 p.m.

Historic Fifth Street School, Mayor's Gallery on 401 S. Fourth St.

Free and open to the public

CENTRAL VALLEY

GRÜÜP Presents "The Desert Sea"

The Desert Sea is a four-day exhibition at Available Space Art Projects inside New Orleans Square, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, where visitors will embark on their own journey through an installation of mountainous seas and deserted islands. The exhibit showcases surreal paintings, sculptures and soundscapes created by artists JK Russ, Matthew Couper, Maryrose and Brian Crook. Learn more on availablespaceartprojects.com



Open through Feb. 26

12-6 p.m.

On Feb. 26 from 6-6:30 p.m., there is a masking-making workshop

Seeing/Seen curated by Erica Vital-Lazare

An art exhibition at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV curated by scholar Erica Vital-Lazare that invites the viewer to share the company of Black women. Confronting and correcting both hyper- and invisibility, Seeing/Seen explores the contemporary and historical presence of Black women in their joy, leisure, work, resilience, and infinite spaces of memory and possibility. Vital-Lazare is a professor of creative writing and Marginalized Voices in Dystopian Literature at the College of Southern Nevada.



Open through Feb. 26

Tuesdays through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closing event Feb. 26, 5-8 p.m.

Free and open to the public

EAST VALLEY

Ken Kline: Still Life

A native of Las Vegas, Ken Kline uses trompe l’oeil techniques to create realistic still lifes of personal and family objects. “My goal is to create subjects that will be interesting. Each viewer may find some more appealing than others. I construct each painting in oil on board using personal and family objects that are treasured memories,” he said. Kline's work is on view at Whitney Library through March 29.



Whitney Library at 5175 E. Tropicana Ave.

Free and open to the public.

NORTH LAS VEGAS

Vestiges by Bryan Ritchie

An art exhibition featuring the work of Bryan Ritchie inside the Artspace Gallery upstairs above the main entrance of the North Las Vegas Campus of the College of Southern Nevada. The show is free and open to the public.



Through March 19

Artist talk and reception on March 14 from 8 to 8 p.m.

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CSN campus on 3200 East Cheyenne Avenue

NORTHWEST LAS VEGAS, SUMMERLIN AREA

Extra-sensory Performance with Keith Zalinger

Keith Zalinger describes himself as an award-winning thought-reader, hypnotist and paranormal entertainer, and this week he has some free shows to enjoy at libraries around the valley. During each performance, the library says Keith will read the thoughts of the audience, answer questions previously unknown to him and even predict audience actions. Learn more about Kieth on readerofminds.com and learn more about his events at the libraries on the LVCCLD's website.



Feb 24 (6-7 p.m.) — Sahara West Library

Feb. 25 (4-5 p.m.) — Rainbow Library

Feb. 26 (2-3 p.m.) — Laughlin Library at 2840 Needles Highway in Laughlin

All shows FREE to attend

Ranger-led hike at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

A Ranger-led hike will lead you through lush pockets of green that wind their way up Sandstone Canyon and then around the shores of the clear waters of Lake Harriet. This is a moderate to strenuous hike that will last two hours and cover two miles. There are approximately 300 feet of elevation gain through uneven terrain as we explore and learn about the amazing Mojave desert. This is a family-friendly hike and dogs are allowed but must be under control and remain on a six-foot leash at all times. Animal waste will be picked up and disposed of by the owner. Please arrive by 8:45 a.m. as the hike leaves promptly at 9 a.m. Because we will be hiking in restricted areas, all hikers will need to remain with the Ranger for the duration of the hike.



Feb. 26 — arrive by 8:45 a.m., hike leaves right at 9 a.m.

$10 per vehicle for locals, $15 for others, to enter the park

NO additional fee to join the hike

Yoga on the Meadow at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

Come stretch your body and relax your spirit! Trained yoga instructors lead classes for all ages and ability levels here on our green grassy picnic area. Bring your own mat. Entry to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park is $10 per car for Nevada Residents, $15 for all others. An annual day-use permit valid at all Nevada State Parks is available for $100. There is no charge to participate in this free event.



Feb. 27 — 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

$10 per vehicle for locals, $15 for others, to enter the park

NO additional fee to join the yoga event

Desert Companion: 2021 Focus on Nevada Photo Showcase

Photographs selected for the Annual Desert Companion Focus on Nevada Photo Contest. The photos, submitted by both amateur and professional photographers, represent the spirit of Nevada through images of the desert landscape and wildlife, signature Las Vegas architecture, and the people who live and work here. Desert Companion is a city magazine with award-winning lifestyle journalism and design that celebrates the pursuits, passions, and aspirations of Southern Nevadans. On exhibit at Centennial Hills Library through March 27.



Through March 27

Centennial Hills at 6711 North Buffalo Drive

Free and open to the public.

SOUTH VALLEY, HENDERSON AREA

Nevada State College Campus Harambee! Build Black Better Event

On Thursday, February 24, Nevada State College hosts their Harambee! Build Black Better event in honor of Black History Month, a celebration of community and Black and African American culture. Taking place in the School of Education Building’s North Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., this event will feature local speakers, poets, dancers, and musicians, including special performances by DJ Prenup, poet Vogue Robinson, and entertainer Brittany Soul. Participants can expect the Black National Anthem, a Libations Ceremony along with lunch provided by local restaurant Gritz Café. Guests can register here in advance, or they can walk up and bring a friend day-of!



Feb. 24

Education Building’s North Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mardi Gras golf cart parade in Lake Las Vegas

The Village at Lake Las Vegas is hosting a Mardi Gras golf cart parade that the entire family can enjoy. On Saturday, the Village will be transformed into Henderson’s own French Quarter for the special New Orleans-style celebration. Attendees can enjoy music and receive giveaway prizes while watching golf carts decked out with Mardi Gras decorations parade through the lakeside community. Learn more on tvllvatthevillage.com.



Feb. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.

from 4 to 6 p.m. Gold carts meet at 3 p.m.

New Little Libraries

There are two new little libraries in Henderson. The public bookcases are a free way to exchange books throughout the community. Take a book and replace it, take a book, or just add a book — it's all meant as a way to increase access to reading material. Henderson's new libraries are located at the Downtown and Valley View Recreation Centers, according to the city's Instagram.

The Black Farmer's Market

Each Saturday in February, the Black Famer's Market will offer a variety of products, gourmet foods and unique artisan goods at the parking lot of Cowabunga Bay (900 W. Galleria Drive) in Henderson. Each week has a theme: Feb. 5 is Black Business; Feb. 12 is Black Love; Feb. 19 is Black Culture; Feb. 26 is Black Knowledge. The market is free and open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more local events to recognize Black History Month, check out our list of things to do in Las Vegas for Black History Month.

