New Zealand artists Grüüp invite you on adventure through 'The Desert Sea' in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four artists from New Zealand are displaying their work collectively for the first time as Grüüp in Las Vegas.

"The Desert Sea" is on view through Saturday at Available Space Art Projects inside New Orleans Square, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

The exhibit showcases surreal paintings, sculptures and soundscapes created by artists JK Russ, Mattew Couper, Maryrose and Brian Crook.

"We've all moved from this island environment to this desert environment, so that has permeated all of our work to some extent," said Russ.

"Taking a voyage to this new place. I think that's probably come through in the exhibition as well."

On Saturday from 6 to 6:30 p.m. a masking-making workshop will take place in the eastern courtyard of New Orleans Square. Then, at 6:30, Maryrose and Brian's band The Renders will perform live music.

There is no entry fee to the exhibition. The show is free to enjoy and there is plenty of free parking nearby.

All of the artwork in the exhibition is available for purchase.

You can find the artists on Instagram at @gruup.nz.usa or online at mattcouper.com, jkruss.com, maryrosecrook.com and therenderers.bandcamp.com.

Available Space Art Projects is located inside New Orleans Square at 900 Karen Avenue, C-214 (Balcony, level 1) in Las Vegas.

A feature story of the artists and the exhibition will stream in "How to Vegas" on the KTNV app all weekend long! Catch the first stream on Friday at 10:30 p.m.

Work from the artists

Grüüp JK Russ, Deep Sea Dance, 2022, mixed media, 19” x 23.5”

Grüüp Matthew Couper, Five Eyes Over the Dry Gulch, 2022, oil on canvas, 60” x 40”



Grüüp Maryrose Crook, Bardo of the Kokako, 2007, oil on canvas, 33” x 54”