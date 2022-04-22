13 Action News Community Calendar for April 22-28, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A great weekend with family and friends is never hard to accomplish with the help of our Community Calendar. Here, you'll find live music, family-friendly entertainment, local farmer's markets and new ways to get some fresh are and sunshine — all for less than $25.

Downtown Las Vegas

Concerts in the Park: Raow Raow Block Party

Raow Raow is a multi-media collective based in Las Vegas. They represent and progress artists on the intersection and cutting edge of art, culture and politics. Since 2020, Raow Raow has partnered with The Kennedy Center, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and the Life Is Beautiful Festival to create unique spaces for art and dialogue.



Friday, April 22 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Third Street from Hoover to Gass avenues

Free and open to the public

Downtown Rocks concert series at Fremont Street Experience

Downtown Rocks is returning on April 23 with Parmalee on the 3rd Street Stage. Downtown Rocks is Freemont Street Experience’s free concert series and will feature several bands in the months to come.

Earth Day Upcycle Market at Fergusons Downtown

The market at Fergusons Downtown will highlight local, eco-friendly services and products. You can stop by Minimal Market's Earth Day pledge station for a photo with the upcycled art backdrop, learn how to make a tote out an upcycle T-shirt, and join in an upcycled weaving workshop. There will also be a raffle to win a free lemon or pomegranate tree.



Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fergusons Downtown (1028 E. Fremont St.)

Historic Westside Legacy Park Concert Series: B. Rose

Join B. Rose (Brittany Rose), a local soul/R&B singer-songwriter with a hip-hop edge, for this second concert in Historic Westside Legacy Park.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase during the concert.



Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

Historic Westside Legacy Park (1600 Mount Mariah Drive)

Free and open to the public

Our Friends Vintage Market at Fergusons Downtown

Only secondhand and vintage goods will be available at this Sunday market. Organizers invite you to "help the environment, preserve natural resources, ditch the packaging, and find unique items."



Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fergusons Downtown (1028 E. Fremont St.)

Historical wedding exhibit at Clark County Government Center

For well over a half century, Las Vegas has been known as the "Wedding Capital of the World." The Office of the Clark County Clerk sponsored this new exhibit to honor this legacy industry as the county celebrates its Five Million Love Stories since the county was founded in 1909. The exhibit is an overview of the early days of the Las Vegas wedding industry, featuring the legacy wedding chapels from 1909 through the 1960s that engendered a worldwide brand. Adding to the exhibit will be vintage wedding gowns through the ages, provided by Bridal Spectacular.



Now through May 4

Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public

East Las Vegas

Children's Festival at Winchester Cultural Center

The annual festival features family-friendly performances, workshops and activities. Admission is free, but organizers recommend having money on hand for the traditional food and craft vendors. "Parking is limited, to carpooling is highly recommended," according to the organizers.



Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Winchester Dondero Cultural Center (3130 McLeod Dr.)

Contact the center for more information: 702-455-7340

The Mojave Project at the Barrick Museum

An exhibit at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV (near the library). The museum describes it as "an experimental transmedia curatorial project exploring the physical, geological, and cultural landscape of the Mojave Desert." Created by the Joshua Tree-based artist Kim Stringfellow.



On view through July 23

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Gallery, Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

Free and open to the public

Henderson

Henderson Farmers Markets

Shop for fresh produce and healthy, handmade products from a curated collection of local merchants. The City of Henderson is putting together a rotation of farmers markets at different locations, each with its own special experiences — from group fitness classes to family activities, and more. The market schedules are as follows:

Cornerstone Park (1600 Wigwam Pkwy.): Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; first and third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Water Street Plaza (240 S. Water St.): Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mission Hills Park (551 Mission Dr.): Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar Loan Center (200 S. Green Valley Pkwy.): Last Friday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Strip

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden

At the Bellagio hotel-casino. Free and open to the public. From the Bellagio's website: Each season, the enormously talented Horticulture and Engineering teams transform the 14,000-square-foot Botanical Garden into a showcase of inspiring sights, sounds, scents and colors. Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter are all featured—along with a special display for Lunar New Year. When the seasons change so do the displays. The talented Conservatory team changes out the design and also replants and repurposes as much of the living plant material as possible, further celebrating Mother Nature and our commitment to sustainability.



The spring display is on view through May 14

Taco Bell Cantina NFL Draft Watch Party

On April 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Taco Bell Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops will host a watch party. Guests can register for the watch party on eventbrite.com for $25. Registration covers either a free shot, beer, or twisted freeze alongside access to food specials and a raffle ticket for prizes.

North Las Vegas

Pure Aloha Spring Festival

The 19th annual Pure Aloha Spring Festival kicks off April 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m and ends April 24 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is described as a "festival celebrating all things Polynesian culture," with ticket prices starting at $15 for general admission with children under 42" admitted for free.

19th Annual Walk with the Heart of a Child

The 19th Annual Walk with the Heart of a Child is coming to Craig Ranch Regional Park on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The Children’s Heart Foundation reports one in 100 children in the United States are born with a congenital heart defect annually, making congenital heart defects the leading cause of illness and death in the first year of life. Adult registration for the walk is $25 and $15 for active-duty military, students, and seniors. Registration can be completed online at www.chfn.org.

One Nevada Credit Union’s Shred Day

After a two-year hiatus, One Nevada Credit Union’s "Shred Day" returns on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1292 S. Nellis Blvd., in the Nellis Crossing Shopping Center. Although the event is free, cash contributions and non-perishable food donations are accepted. More information on One Nevada Credit Union can be found at www.onenevada.org.

Northwest Las Vegas

Earth Day at Springs Preserve

Resource conservation, pollution prevention, waste reduction, and natural resource protection will all be topics of discussion at Springs Preserve’s Earth Day on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $9.95 for adults and $4.95 for kids, with free admission for children ages 2 and under. Admissions provide free access to the Spring Preserve’s museums, galleries, attractions, and the Nevada State Museum. Those interested can purchase the tickets online at springspreserve.org.

Southwest Las Vegas

Financial Literacy Workshop

A free financial literacy work ship will be held by the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office and a panel of experts on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at United Way of Southern Nevada. The workshop will feature four interactive sessions filled with real-life scenarios, tips, and best practices to help set participants up for financial success. Registration is limited and can be completed on the State Treasurer’s Office – Financial Literacy University Workshop google doc.

20th Annual Walk for Wishes

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada will host the 20th Annual Walk for Wishes April 23 with the opening ceremony starting at 8 a.m. at Town Square (6605 Las Vegas S. Las Vegas Blvd.) This year’s event is expected to host 2,500 participants with the goal of raising $400,000 to grant wishes for more than 250 children in Southern Nevada. Organizers say Criss Angel is expected to attend. More information about Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada can be found online at wish.org.

Mystic Fair at Windmill Library

Discover the magical benefits of Reiki, Chakra Balancing, Singing Bowls, Sound Healing, and more. Learn about numerology and Feng Shui, or get a Tarot card or a psychic reading! There will be crafts and other activities at the free event, which is open to all ages.



Saturday, April 23 from noon to 4 p.m.

Windmill Library (7060 W. Windmill Ln.)

More information and schedule of events here

Inflatable fun at the Aquatics Springs indoor pool

An inflatable obstacle course, rock wall, and egg hunt will all be available in the pool. Children under 18 must take a swim test before participating. Regular admission is $3 for adults, $2 for children, $1 for seniors, and children two and under are free. Contact the Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool at 702 455-1708.



Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

Aquatics Springs indoor pool (7025 S. Fort Apache Rd.)

Spring Valley

Drive-In Comedy Special

On April 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $10, people will be able to watch a documentary about the first comedy club in Las Vegas to produce an outdoor comedy show during the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020 — and the controversy that followed. Those interested can purchase tickets online at wellattended.com.



Diversion Amusements (5321 Cameron St., Las Vegas)

Summerlin

Nation's largest student Farmers Market

Green Our Planet says the nation’s largest student farmers market is returning to Downtown Summerlin on April 22 at 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the Pavilion. Over 500 student farmers from 60 schools throughout Clark County School District will be selling produce with all proceeds being donated to participating school garden programs.

Into the Woods

Stephen Sondheim’s musical "Into the Woods" will be performed by Dance Dynamics’ youth community theater April 27 through May 1 in Downtown Summerlin on the lawn. Tickets are free and can be reserved online at ddshowtickets.com.