10 Juneteenth celebrations to add to your calendar around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for Juneteeth celebrations near you? Here are 10 events going on this month.

All events are all-ages except where otherwise noted. Click the links provided on each event for more information to plan your visit.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

Juneteenth Hair and Fashion Show

Event begins at 7 p.m.

Fremont Country Club — 601 E. Fremont St

A celebration of style and design from local creatives in support of the Nevada Homeless Alliance. This event is 21+ only, with tickets available for purchase online.

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

Juneteenth Pride Block Party

2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada — 401 South Maryland Pkwy

A cultural event with food and entertainment centered around the Black Queen Experience. This event is free and open to all ages.

Juneteenth at the Library West Charleston

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

West Charleston Library — 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.

Take and make craft kits available at the Reference Desk in celebration of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth: Ready for Freedom presented by Vegas City Opera

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

West Charleston Library — 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.

A performance by Dr. Richard L. Hodges will take place, free to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis for seating.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18

Juneteenth Celebrating Freedom

12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The Wall at Area 15 — 3215 S. Rancho Dr.

Organizers say the event will include “memorable community performances, historical mini museum, vendors, food trucks, and the CCSD Book Bus.” This event is free and open to all ages, with add-on tickets available for purchase.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19

Juneteenth Festival

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Water Street Plaza — 240 S. Water St.

Enjoy a vendor market, live performances, and mingle with the community at this free event.

Faith Freedom Festival

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Craig Ranch — 628 W. Craig Road

This event will feature good, vendors, children’s entertainment, and more. Admission is free to the public, with parent or guardian supervision required for attendees under 18.

Juneteenth Celebration

4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Mardi Gras Hotel and Casino - 3500 Paradise Road #101

This event features “a night of magic and fun leading up to MagicCon Vegas while supporting Black Girls Code” at the Mardi Gras.

Books and Buns Grand Opening

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. (June 19-21)

Books and Buns — 4000 W. Flamingo Road

Discover the opening of a new cafe, featuring a curation of books by Black authors, actives, a Lego room, and more. This event is open to all ages with an RSVP.

SATURDAY, JUNE 21

24th Annual Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival

4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Expo at World Market Center - 435 S. Grand Central Pkwy.

Organizers say this event will be “filled with celebration, music, food, and culture,” and will be free and open to all ages.

