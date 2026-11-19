TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low: 48° Winds: S 5-15
THURSDAY: Showers likely High: 59° Winds: SW 5-15
FRIDAY: Sunny High: 60° Winds: SW 5-15
Wednesday’s Haiku
Cool and cloudy night
Showers likely tomorrow
Highs in the fifties
Mostly cloudy skies tonight with overnight temps in the 40s. The next system approaches the region late tonight into Thursday. Showers likely throughout Thursday and some snow in the mountains with this colder system. Mt Charleston could pick up 4-6” of snow. Highs in the upper 50s. Dry and cool on Friday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s will continue through early next week.