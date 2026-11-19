TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low: 48° Winds: S 5-15

THURSDAY: Showers likely High: 59° Winds: SW 5-15

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 60° Winds: SW 5-15



Wednesday’s Haiku

Cool and cloudy night

Showers likely tomorrow

Highs in the fifties

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with overnight temps in the 40s. The next system approaches the region late tonight into Thursday. Showers likely throughout Thursday and some snow in the mountains with this colder system. Mt Charleston could pick up 4-6” of snow. Highs in the upper 50s. Dry and cool on Friday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s will continue through early next week.