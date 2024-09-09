Uncontained wildfire east of Los Angeles grows to 20,000 acres, forces evacuations

Several communities are under emergency evacuation orders as a wildfire just east of Los Angeles exploded in size overnight with little containment.

As of Monday morning, the Line Fire in California’s San Bernardino County had scorched over 20,500 acres.

CalFire said more than 36,000 structures are under threat from the blaze as nearly 1,800 firefighters work to stop it. So far, three injuries of fire personnel have been reported.

Officials have opened two shelters — one in Victorville and one in Fontana — as most communities along the eastern side of Highway 330 have been ordered to evacuate their homes. A large portion of Highway 18 is closed while the fire rages.

The Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified, Bear Valley Unified and Redlands Unified school districts announced all classes would be canceled on Monday due to road closures and poor air quality, which is currently graded as "unhealthy," according to the Air Quality Index.

RELATED STORY | Southwestern US could reach highs of 119 degrees after a record-hot summer

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the county to open more resources, including federal assistance.

CalFire said extremely dry conditions and strong winds are only adding to the problem, as more fires are sparked across the state. Triple-digit heat will keep baking the West until Tuesday, straining crews working on the ground.

Meanwhile, in Nevada, the Davis Fire has torched a reported dozen buildings south of Reno and knocked out power to thousands while crews struggled to establish any containment.