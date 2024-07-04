Shooting at Yellowstone National Park leaves ranger injured, suspect dead

A law enforcement officer was injured in a shooting at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming overnight, officials said.

Rangers were reportedly responding to a report of a person with a firearm who was making threats in the Canyon Village area.

The Park Service said when the rangers confronted the individual, gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect died and one of the rangers was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. An area around the Canyon Lodge complex remains closed for the investigation.

The FBI told Scripps News that it is assisting in the investigation.

Visitors have been informed that there is no active threat.

Yellowstone is typically busy during the Fourth of July. Ahead of the holiday, the Park Service offered tips to prepare for the unexpected, including how to check road statuses and weather conditions.