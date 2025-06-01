Several injured in 'targeted terror attack' in Boulder, Colorado, authorites say

The FBI is investigating what it describes as a "targeted terror attack" in Boulder, Colorado.

"Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," FBI Director Kash Pael said on X.

The Boulder Police Department said several people were injured Sunday in the area of a popular outdoor shopping district.

We have just expanded the evacuation area https://t.co/yHXHs6YdZn pic.twitter.com/5Gt8AUdu6P — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 1, 2025

It's unclear how they were injured or whether any suspects have been detained.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

