RFK Jr. approves removal of thimerosal from all US flu vaccines

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has signed off on a recommendation to remove thimerosal from all influenza vaccines, even though numerous studies have found no evidence the mercury-based preservative is harmful.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted at their June meeting that all children, pregnant women, and adults should only receive single-dose flu vaccines that are free of mercury.

The vote came following a presentation by the leader of an anti-vaccine group that was founded by Kennedy.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | RFK Jr.'s vaccine advisory committee faces abrupt exit of newly-appointed member

"After more than two decades of delay, this action fulfills a long-overdue promise to protect our most vulnerable populations from unnecessary mercury exposure,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Injecting any amount of mercury into children when safe, mercury-free alternatives exist defies common sense and public health responsibility. Today, we put safety first.”

Anti-vaccine groups — and Kennedy — have long tied thimerosal in vaccines to autism. However, study after study has found no evidence to support that claim, or that it is linked to any other harm.

RELATED STORY | Doctors and public health organizations sue US health officials over COVID-19 vaccine policy change

According to the CDC website, there is "no evidence of harm caused by the low doses of thimerosal in vaccines, except for minor reactions like redness and swelling at the injection site."