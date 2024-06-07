New rideshare service that allows drivers to carry guns expanding across US

Your next rideshare driver could be armed.

BlackWolf App, a new ride-hailing service with vetted drivers who carry guns, is expanding in the U.S.

The company hails its services as a safer option to Uber and Lyft because it only hires drivers with experience in law enforcement, the military, or the security sector.

BlackWolf first launched in Atlanta and has now expanded to Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The company says its services offer safety and peace of mind.

Riders have a choice to ride with a screened driver through BlackWolf Premium, or a screened driver who is also carrying a gun, through BlackWolf Armed.

BlackWolf A BlackWolf driver holds the door open for a passenger exiting the vehicle.

The base fare for BlackWolf Premium is $20, and for BlackWolf Armed it's $30.

"Our pricing is very competitive with Uber Black, and it can sometimes be lower depending on the distance and time," the company says on its website. "We are for everyday Americans who want to feel safe without burning a hole in their pocketbook to feel safe."

Kerry KingBrown started the company after hearing from a female friend who was sex trafficked and wanted to "do a better job protecting women," BlackWolf says.

“BlackWolf App was started to ensure women’s safety from evil people, and it’s now expanded to a ride-hailing service for all," says the company.

BlackWolf says it has received “an outstanding amount of messages” from women worldwide who feel vulnerable or unsafe with other ride-hail companies.

“The big ride-hail companies will pretty much hire anybody to drive,” the company says.

Riders in need of personal security can send an email request for a licensed security driver. The ride can then be arranged through the app.

BlackWolf also caters for events and offers group transportation needs, which can also be accommodated via email.

Uber and Lyft have policies restricting drivers from carrying a gun, which the companies implemented for safety reasons.