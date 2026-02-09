Nancy Guthrie ransom deadline looms as urgent search continues

Investigators in Arizona returned Sunday to the Tucson home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie as the search for her has stretched beyond a week.

"At the request of the Guthrie family, PCSD will maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing Feb. 1. Authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home. A ransom note received by KGUN, the Scripps News Group station in Tucson, demanded $6 million in Bitcoin for Guthrie's release. The note set a payment deadline of 5 p.m. local time on Monday and threatened her life if the deadline was not met.

In a video posted to social media over the weekend, Savannah Guthrie pleaded directly to her mother's apparent kidnappers, offering to pay for her safe return. Guthrie's brother and sister also appeared in the video but did not speak.

“We received your message, and we understand,” Guthrie said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Last week, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed investigators found Nancy Guthrie’s blood on the front porch of her home. A vehicle was also towed from the property Friday. However, authorities said they have not identified a suspect or person of interest.

“The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement Sunday. “No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called.”

President Donald Trump has said information from the FBI and Department of Justice could be forthcoming. A $50,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to resolution of the case.