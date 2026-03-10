New footage raises questions about who's responsible for deadly strike on Iranian girl's school

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested Iran could be behind a deadly strike on a girls school in Iran that killed more than 165 people. But new footage analyzed by the investigative group Bellingcat suggests the school was likely struck by an American Tomahawk missile.

Despite the Trump administration's speculation and promise of a comprehensive investigation into the strike, military experts have said there is no known intelligence suggesting Iran has the capability to launch a Tomahawk missile. And while the school is located near a base in Iran used for military purposes, experts are raising questions as to why Iran would launch a strike on its own people.

Meanwhile, the incident is developing into a flash point in the U.S.-Iran conflict. As seen in the Israeli-Gaza conflict, moments like these have the potential to impact the politics behind the scenes as both sides of the battlefield experience the real world impacts of war.

To date, seven U.S. service members have been killed in the war. The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday that about 140 others have also been wounded, including 8 severely and 108 who returned to duty.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said there is strong evidence of degradation of Iranian capabilities since the Trump administration launched Operation Epic Fury. Iranian officials, however, have pushed back on that assessment, saying the war will not end soon, that they will not negotiate, and that they retain military capability.