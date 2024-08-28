Parents and teens agree: It's harder being a teen now than in the past

Regardless if you're a teen or the parent of a teen, chances are you would say it's harder being a teen now than it was 20 years ago. According to a new survey from Pew Research, 69% of parents say it's harder being a teen now, compared to 15% who say it's easier. Among teens, 44% believe it is harder now compared to 12% who say it's easier.

The No. 1 reason why parents think it's more challenging now than in the past is social media. The survey found that 41% of parents who think it's more difficult currently say social media is the biggest reason why. Another 26% said technology in general has made it harder for teens. Meanwhile, 16% say teens face more pressure, and 15% say the country and world have changed for the worse.

Among teens who say life is harder now, their No. 1 reason is the pressure they face. Social media is the No. 2 reason teens believe it is harder now.

Several of those surveyed gave detailed responses to Pew.

"Social media is a scourge for society, especially for teens," one father said. "They can’t escape social pressures and are constantly bombarded by images and content that makes them feel insecure and less than perfect, which creates undue stress that they can’t escape.”

One teen, however, explained why they face a lot of pressure.

"Adults expect too much from us," one teen responded. "We need to get good grades, do extracurricular activities, have a social life, and work part time – all at the same time.”

Last year, Pew said that a majority of teens used social media apps such as YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. Meanwhile, there have long been concerns about the impact social media has on the mental health of teens.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data noted a sharp rise in depression among teens in recent years. According to the CDC, 42% of high schoolers in 2021 reported having depressive symptoms, which was up from 28% in 2011.