DHS 'Alligator Alcatraz' post creates stir over Florida migrant detention center

A recent social media post by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has sparked controversy after the agency shared an AI-generated image depicting alligators wearing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hats outside a facility that resembles a prison surrounded by barbed wire.

The image is seemingly meant to illustrate the new "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant detention center being constructed in Florida's Everglades.



The detention facility, set to open as early as Tuesday, is already under construction on the site of a nearly abandoned airport, and is expected to house up to 5,000 detainees.

“We've got a massive runway right behind us where any of the federal assets that they want to fly these people back to their home country — they can do it one-stop shop,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a recent interview.

Supporters of the detention center argue that its location — marshland inhabited by alligators, pythons, and other dangerous wildlife — will deter escape attempts.

RELATED STORY | First detainees set to arrive as early as Tuesday to 'Alligator Alcatraz' amid lawsuit targeting facility

The project, estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars in federally reimbursable funds, was proposed just over a week ago by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. In a comment that drew criticism, Uthmeier said in his online video, “You don't need to invest that much in the perimeter. People get out, there's not much waiting for them, other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide.”

The Florida GOP has also capitalized on the media attention, launching a line of branded merchandise, including shirts, koozies, and hats that promote the "Alligator Alcatraz" name. But the backlash has been swift and fierce.

“I think it's inhumane, it's disgusting, and it's not what we stand for as a state,” said State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, an Orlando-area Democrat.

Last week, Florida Senate Democrats sent a letter to DeSantis and Uthmeier demanding answers on due process, humane treatment, and whether the project could divert funds from hurricane preparedness.

“There is a serious discussion of whether or not this would constitute cruel and unusual punishment,” said Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman.

Environmental groups are also pushing back hard. A coalition of activists filed a federal lawsuit to block the facility, citing potential harm to the Everglades and a lack of required environmental reviews or public input.