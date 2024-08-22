Police search for suspect wanted for alleged 'threats to kill a presidential candidate'

Police are urgently searching for a man they say threatened to kill a presidential candidate, and who has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The Cochise County Sheriff's office in southern Arizona, just outside of Tucson, says 66-year-old Ronald Lee Syrvud also has outstanding warrants for his arrest in Wisconsin for various alleged crimes, including for failure to appear and for driving while intoxicated.

Police say Syrvud is also wanted in southern Arizona's Graham County for a hit-and-run and a felony failure to register as a sex offender charge. Nearby Cochise County also has an absconder hold out on Syrvud for the felony failure to register as a sex offender charge because he left a jurisdiction unlawfully, authorities say, according to Scripps News Tucson.

On Thursday Arizona police released details on Syrvud, asking the public for help finding him. They say his last known address was in the town of Benson, Arizona.

"Syrvud is being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate," a statement from police said.

The search for Syrvud comes as former President Donald Trump visits the southern border in Cochise County.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Tucson, with additional reporting from Scripps News.