Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs facing strangulation and assault charges

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with an alleged incident on Dec. 2.

Local TV station Boston 25 News first reported the charges after a court hearing on Tuesday in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Diggs’ lawyer, David Meier, said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press that Diggs "categorically denies these allegations."

“The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction,” Meier wrote to The Associated Press.

Diggs, 32, is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23 for an arraignment for the charges. His attorney requested that the police report remain sealed, according to Boston 25 News.

The New England Patriots issued the following statement about the incident to multiple outlets:

"The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

The team is scheduled to play its final regular-season game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins before entering the AFC playoffs.

Diggs was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Before signing with the Patriots for this season, Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, then to the Houston Texans in 2024.

Diggs and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, welcomed their first child together in November.