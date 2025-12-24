DOJ announces newly 'uncovered' Epstein files, says they could take weeks to process

The U.S. Department of Justice says it has been informed of more than a million additional documents related to its Epstein investigation. The department says it plans to release the files — but said Wednesday it could take weeks to screen and redact the documents first.

"The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case," the DOJ wrote on social media. "We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks."

The department is already in violation of a law requiring the release all of its investigation files on Friday, December 19 under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The measure was passed by all but one member of Congress.

EPSTEIN FILES | Epstein files released with major redactions spark congressional anger

The heavily redacted documents released so far have drawn sharp criticism from both Democrats and Republicans who say the transparency falls short of what Congress demanded.

"We are now examining all legal options in the face of this violation of federal law," Reps. Robert Garcia of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland said in a statement the day all the files were due. "The survivors of this nightmare deserve justice, the co-conspirators must be held accountable, and the American people deserve complete transparency from DOJ."

Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, said in an interview on CNN that he and Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, are drafting articles of impeachment against Attorney General Pam Bondi, as well as considering whether Bondi should be held in contempt of Congress.

"The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files," the DOJ wrote, regarding the files that were newly announced on Wednesday.