At least 2 students shot at high school in Colorado, authorities say

At least two students were shot at Evergreen High School in Colorado, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the students were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and they are in critical condition, according to hospital officials.

Officials said the suspected shooter, who is believed to be a student, was also injured and is in critical condition.

The shooting happened on school grounds, but it is unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside of a school building.

Evergreen is about 40 minutes west of Denver.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has asked parents to refrain from going to the high school. A reunification center has been set up at nearby Burgen Meadow Elementary

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for an "active assailant" in the area of Evergreen High School at 12:40 p.m. local time.

The alert from @jeffcom911 urged parents not to go directly to the school as it is still an "active scene." Officials with the sheriff's office said they believe there is no active threat at this time, but are doing a sweep of the campus to ensure it is clear.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement, "I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates. State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation. Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are all praying for the victims and the entire community."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.