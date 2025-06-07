Colorado woman says her dog was killed while under the care of a sitter

A Colorado Springs woman is calling for justice and accountability for her 4-year-old Pomeranian Lumi, who she said was killed under the care of her dog sitter.

"I feel so betrayed," Lumi's owner, Julie Hsieh said while holding back tears.

Hsieh and her family got Lumi in 2021. Hsieh opened up about how the pandemic and a car crash had pushed her into a depression, and Lumi was a good distraction. But it didn't take long for Lumi to become more than a distraction and a permanent part of the family.

"I felt I was ready to take care of a dog that demanded attention and constant grooming and not to neglect her," Hsieh explained. "She was my buddy."

The love Hsieh had for Lumi led to her family getting her a sister, and a second Pomeranian was added to the family named Ari.

Hsieh used the services of a pet trainer who was also a sitter for years, someone she says she trusted. But now, that trust is broken.

In December, just before Christmas, Hsieh and her family were traveling to Korea. She dropped Lumi and Ari off at the sitter's home, but in hindsight, Julie said there were some red flags.

She explained that normally, she's invited into the sitter's home, but this time, he kept her outside. She said that he mentioned he was also going to be watching his neighbor's dogs, so he had sent his own dogs somewhere else.

Hsieh and her family left that Saturday. Then on Monday, Hsieh got a call, not from the sitter, but from the sitter's uncle.

"Your dog is dead," Hsieh recalled the sitter's uncle telling her blatantly over the phone. "And I was like, thinking to myself, Is this a prank? What do you mean my dog? Like, who are you talking about?"

Lumi was dead and Hsieh was on the other side of the world. The uncle had told her that one of the neighbor's dogs that his nephew was watching had killed Lumi on Dec. 23.

The uncle also told Hsieh that Lumi was taken to his vet to be cremated, something she didn't give permission for. She asked the uncle to take care of her other pup, Ari, and that's how the call ended. She had so many questions and decided to take action.

Hsieh contacted both animal control to report the attack and the vet where Lumi's body was taken. Thankfully, Hsieh was able to stop the cremation. She explained that getting to see Lumi's body one last time was important to her.

Hsieh believes she was the first one to call animal control, and there was no record the Scripps News Group could obtain to confirm the sitter had called. It is the law in Colorado to report an animal bite.

Hsieh eventually joined a three-way call with the uncle and the sitter the next day to ask questions.

"He was in the shower with loud music on, or he was on a phone call," Hsieh said of the sitter's story. "He can't remember. I was thinking to myself, this is just yesterday. How could you not remember?"

Hsieh said the sitter explained he went into his backyard and saw Lumi in the mouth of his neighbor's dog, and that she was already dead.

"He says that he... took her... wrapped her... brought her inside, wrapped her in a blanket, and instead of calling me or animal control, he calls his uncle for help," Hsieh added.

The sitter is an adult man who had been running a pet sitting business for years, according to Hsieh. The Scripps News Group is choosing not to identify him because at this time, he is not facing criminal charges.

The Scripps News Group contacted the sitter, who said he had no comment, but added he is no longer running the business and that he is "devastated."

"Just thinking that she was mauled to death, I don't know for how long," Hsieh said. "I can't imagine the pain. She was alone. She probably was crying for help, help that never came."

The Scripps News Group obtained documents from Hsieh that show the sitter was under investigation by animal control, and she provided a case number for a misdemeanor charge she says he was once facing. There is no longer a record of that misdemeanor charge, and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region confirms the case was sealed.

The dog's owner, the sitter's neighbor, is facing a charge of ownership of a dangerous dog, which is a misdemeanor. The Scripps News Group tried to obtain the affidavit for the case, but one doesn't exist. The Humane Society would not comment on this case because it is connected to the sealed case. The dog's owner is scheduled to go to trial for the case.

Hsieh said that no one told her the case against the sitter had been closed, that she had to find out through her own digging. She believes there should be more laws in place to protect dogs, and more accountability when it comes to situations like this.

"They talk about replacement costs, but no other dog can replace her," Hsieh said. "You cannot bring her soul back. You cannot bring her back. This has changed my life, the dynamics of my family, and for those who have experienced something similar, it will never leave you; it will permanently scar you."

Hsieh wants to be a voice for Lumi and hopes that more justice can be brought forth. She reached out to the Scripps News Group because she also wanted to warn others, to ask the right questions when choosing a sitter.

The sitter's business had once been registered with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, but he allowed that to expire. It isn't clear how legitimate the business was, as we couldn't find a legitimate website by the name.

Hsieh had found him through social media and word of mouth.

Hsieh was left frustrated with how the sitter handled Lumi's death. She was left asking why he put her in that situation, leaving two bigger dogs alone with her and Ari. She wants to know why there aren't more laws to hold people accountable when something like this happens.

While there are many reputable pet sitters who don't have a website or reviews, those are things to consider when hiring a pet sitter.

The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BCSPA) shares tips on steps you should take and questions you should ask when hiring a pet sitter.

Take these steps to help find the right pet sitter:



Decide which arrangement will work best for you and your pet (sitter staying in your home, daily visits to your home, or your pet going to the sitter’s home). Ask reliable sources like your vet or humane dog trainer for recommendations. Review the pet sitter’s website to gather information about any specialized training or certifications they hold, their experience and time in the business. Set up an interview with them so you can ask the right questions! Plan a meet-and-greet so your pet can meet the sitter.

General questions to ask a pet sitter:



What methods will they use to handle and interact with your pet? Humane handling methods like using food, treats and play are recommended.

Have they had any training in understanding cat or dog body language?

What would they do in an emergency or if your pet gets injured?

How much time each day will they spend with your pet?

If you have a dog, how often will they walk your dog?

Are they insured?

If your pet requires medications, are they comfortable giving them?

Will they send you updates and photos?

Another question to ask is, how many animals will they be watching at once?

"Any firm, person, or corporation that cares for, or houses more than three pet animals at one time (in addition to their own pet animals), or trains pet animals in the absence of the owner, or such owner's designee, and receives compensation for said services or correctional facility pet animal training programs regardless of compensation," information from the Colorado Department of Agriculture's website reads. You can read the "Active PACFA List" by clicking here.

The Scripps News Group will be following the case against the neighbor and plans to follow up with Hsieh on her efforts to do more to make sure Lumi's death wasn't for nothing.

This story was originally published by Tony Keith with the Scripps News Group in Colorado Springs.