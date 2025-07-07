Central Texas flooding: 82 lives lost as search for those missing continues

A devastating flash flood in Central Texas over the weekend has left at least 82 people dead — including 28 children — as rescue workers are still scouring the devastation near San Antonio in search of those missing. State officials warn that the death toll may continue to rise.

Governor Greg Abbott reported that over 40 people are still unaccounted for after heavy rains caused the Guadalupe River in Kerr County to rise more than 25 feet within an hour. Among the missing are 10 girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp.

"Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe River," a statement on the camp's website reads. "Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly."

Local officials are referring to this disaster as a "100-year flood." Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha stated that the search will continue until "everybody is found." Volunteers from out of state have arrived to assist, comparing the destruction to the damages from Hurricane Helene that impacted North Carolina last year — causing nearly $60 billion in damages

"You're gonna hear about this for a while," one volunteer remarked. "You're not, this isn't gonna be over. Unfortunately, the body counts, the things that you hear about, they're only going to grow. I mean, it's only gonna get worse."

President Donald Trump has already signed a disaster declaration to release emergency funds for Texas. However, when asked over the weekend if recent federal budget cuts influenced the government's response to this disaster, Trump pushed back, insisting, "This was a thing that happened in seconds. Nobody expected it."

To make matters worse, as the search for the missing continues, more rain for the region is in the forecast.