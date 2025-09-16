A Virginia grandmother won a huge Powerball prize. Now she's giving it all away

A Virginia grandmother who won $150,000 in the September 8 Powerball drawing announced Tuesday she's giving away her entire prize to three charitable organizations close to her heart.

Carrie Edwards made the announcement at a Virginia Lottery event, explaining her decision to donate to causes she's passionate about supporting.

"As soon as that divine windfall happened and came down upon my shoulders, I knew exactly what I needed to do with it and I knew I needed to give it all away," Edwards said. "Three organizations that I'm very passionate about, that I work with."

The three beneficiaries reflect Edwards' personal experiences and volunteer work.

The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration helps families impacted by early-onset dementia, a disease Edwards' husband died from last year.

The second recipient is Shalom Farms, a nonprofit where Edwards volunteers that's focused on creating an equitable food system for people in Richmond.

The third organization is the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, which provides resources for military families.

Edwards grew up in the Navy and says she knows how helpful the organization can be.

"Very rarely do we have winners do what Carrie is doing here today," a lottery official said at Tuesday's announcement.

Representatives from each organization said they weren't surprised by Edwards' selfless actions, noting her history of generosity.

"She does so much for us already that I just couldn't believe it when she said I was just so excited," PJ Lepp, a spokesperson with the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, said.

"When there's only less than 20 people working at your org, this kind of gift is huge. It means more fresh fruits and vegetables in more shoppers bags across the city," Anna Ibrahim, a Shalom Farms representative, added.

Edwards hopes her decision will inspire others to view unexpected blessings as opportunities to give back to their communities.

"When it comes down to it, we all are responsible for helping each other in this life and helping community and helping those who don't have what we have is something that they are focused on," Edwards said. "I want this to be an example of how other people, when they're blessed, can bless other people. Grateful to pour it back into the community."

After taxes, each organization will receive around $36,000.

This story was originally reported by Joi Fultz with Scripps News Richmond.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.