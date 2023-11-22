Travis and Jason Kelce shared a nice moment on the field after a tough game

Move over, Venus and Serena. The nation sure loved it when you faced each other across the tennis court, but there’s a new sibling rivalry that’s caught our attention: 34-year-old Travis Kelce and 36-year-old Jason Kelce.

When their respective teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — played each other at February’s Super Bowl LVII, it was Travis’ team that came out on top.

But on Monday night, when the Chiefs hosted the Eagles, Jason’s team won the game with a score of 21-17. The matchup marked the fifth time the brothers played against each other on their respective teams — and the first time since the Super Bowl. It was also the first time that the Eagles beat the Chiefs since 2009.

MORE: Make Mama Kelce’s famous chocolate chip cookies at home

Watch the brothers’ interaction after the game here:

For the first time in his 13-year NFL career, Jason Kelce not only beats his brother Travis but also beats the Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/LIzaYN0imp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 21, 2023

According to USA Today, Travis didn’t have much to say to the press in the Kansas City Chiefs locker room. But according to People, Travis did speak briefly to The Kansas City Star. “I’ve got to be better,” Travis said. “I’m just not playing up to the level I have in the past…Turnovers and penalties on our half. It’s nothing that they did.”

His big brother obviously understands how he feels.

“I think, if he’s anything like me, in some ways you’re happy for your brother,” Jason said, according to USA Today. “Knowing how the game ended for him, he’s probably beating himself up pretty good right now.”

MORE: Kansas City Chiefs fans help raise more than $148K for Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia charity

Travis had a number of failed plays throughout the game, including a few dropped passes and a fumble in the fourth quarter.

“We’ll talk later in the week,” Jason said. “It was a hard-fought game. Both sides made plenty of mistakes. The clock ran out. It could have gone either way.”

No doubt the brothers will eventually have another chance for a rematch!

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter

Travis and Jason Kelce shared a nice moment on the field after a tough game originally appeared on Simplemost.

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.