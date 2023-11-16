Travis and Jason Kelce's Christmas jingle hits Apple Music's top 10

Dubbed "better than Nickelback" by some, the unstoppable duo, Travis and Jason Kelce, are on fire with their Christmas single, earning nothing but rave reviews from fans.

Already soaring to the top eight on Apple Music streaming charts, the NFL brothers' "Fairytale of Philadelphia" made its debut on Wednesday, just five days before the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium, setting the stage for a musical and football showdown.

“This is incredibly humbling, thank you to all for supporting,” Jason said on Xto celebrate the song landing among the top 10 songs just hours after its release.

The song is part of the deluxe holiday album "A Philly Special Christmas Special" by the Philadelphia Eagles, where both Jason and Travis rewrote the lyrics of "Fairytale of New York" into "Fairytale of Philadelphia" to tell the story of two brothers and their enduring love for each other, despite playing for rival football teams.

While some songs of the album, including a cover for Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” are already available on Apple Music and Spotify, the complete album by Jason, along with Eagles teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, is set to release on Dec. 1 and it will include a special collaboration with Patti LaBelle.

