Woman killed while jaywalking near Sunset Road, Sunset Station in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A woman is dead after being hit and killed while jaywalking in Henderson.

Henderson police said the incident happened on Wednesday at 10:50 p.m. near Sunset Road and Sunset Station.

Investigators said the 34-year-old was walking outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a Dodge sedan. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Her name will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin are notified.

The driver of the Dodge stayed at the scene and police said they don't believe impairment and speed are factors in the incident.

According to Henderson police, the collision is being investigated as the fifth accident-related fatality for 2024.