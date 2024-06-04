Woman killed in four-vehicle crash near Pecos, Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has died over a week after a four-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened on May 23 near S. Pecos Avenue, south of E. Tropicana Avenue.

Investigators said a 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling northbound on Pecos Road and didn't slow down as it approached the Tropicana intersection.

A preliminary report states the Nissan hit a 1990 Lexus and 2005 Hyundai Tucson. The front of the Lexus was pushed into the front of a 2022 Nissan Altima.

The drivers of the Hyundai and Altima had minor injuries but declined medical attention at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Lexus were taken to Sunrise Hospital to be treated. According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, the passenger, only identified as a 57-year-old woman, died from her injuries on Sunday.

Las Vegas police said her death marks the 74th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.

The report states police identified the driver who caused the crash as 20-year-old Devon Richardson.

Court records state he is facing several charges and is scheduled to appear on Wednesday.