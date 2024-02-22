Woman killed in crash on East Silverado Ranch Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after a Wednesday morning crash.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 1:41 a.m. on East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, east of Bermuda Road.

Police said evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video surveillance showed a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound on Silverado Ranch, approaching Bermuda Road. A 2023 Mazda MX5 was also going eastbound and police said both vehicles was traveling "at a high rate of speed".

LVMPD

The two vehicles passed through the intersection and hit each other, which caused both drivers to lose control of the vehicle. The Chevrolet rotated and crossed into the westbound lanes before leaving the road and hitting a retaining wall.

The Mazda rotated and left the road before hitting a light pole and tree.

The 24-year-old woman that was a passenger in the Mazda died at the scene.

LVMPD

Police said both drivers were arrested for charges related to participating in a speed contest. While the 24-year-old man that drove the Chevrolet didn't show signs of impairment, the 26-year-old driving the Mazda did show signs of impairment.

The Mazda passenger's death marks the 28th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.