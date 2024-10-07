Woman killed after crashing into boulder in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 75-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her vehicle and striking a boulder.

Henderson police say the incident happened on Friday at 8:22 p.m. near Stufflebeam Avenue and Galleria Drive.

Investigators say the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra and speeding while going eastbound on Stufflebeam Avenue.

She then failed to negotiate a curve in the road, went off the road, rolled over a traffic bollard into a landscaped area, and hit a large boulder.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Trauma Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Impairment is not suspected but police believe speed may have been a factor in this crash.

Traffic in the area caused several roads to be closed for about three hours before reopening.

The woman's name will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin have been notified. Her death is the 17th accident-related fatality in HPD's jurisdiction this year.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, call 311, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit them online at crimestoppersofnv.com.