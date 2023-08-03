Woman hospitalized after crashing into block wall in eastern valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has been hospitalized after colliding with a block wall on Wednesday night, near Desert Pines High School in the eastern Las Vegas valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision was reported on North Sandhill Road, just south of East Harris Avenue, at approximately 8:44 p.m.

Police say evidence at the scene indicated a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Sandhill when it failed to maintain its travel lane and left the roadway.

The collision occurred when the Jeep made contact with a "residential block wall."

Arriving emergency medical services transported the female driver of the Jeep to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit with critical injuries. Police believe impairment is not a factor in the collision, though the investigation is ongoing.