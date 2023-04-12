Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Woman hit, killed in hit-and-run in North Las Vegas, police say

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 10:38 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 01:38:53-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC provided a traffic alert around 10 p.m. Tuesday notifying that Cheyenne Avenue is closed in both directions from Civic Center Drive and Berg St.

KTNV reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department for further information. Police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died.

The vehicle left the scene before police could arrive. Police estimate that the woman is in her 20s to 30s.

RTC is advising drivers in the area to use other routes as police investigate the scene.

KTNV will provide more information once available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH