Woman hit, killed in hit-and-run in North Las Vegas, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC provided a traffic alert around 10 p.m. Tuesday notifying that Cheyenne Avenue is closed in both directions from Civic Center Drive and Berg St.

KTNV reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department for further information. Police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died.

The vehicle left the scene before police could arrive. Police estimate that the woman is in her 20s to 30s.

RTC is advising drivers in the area to use other routes as police investigate the scene.

KTNV will provide more information once available.