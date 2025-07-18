Woman hit and killed by box truck in late night crash near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a Thursday night after a crash just outside of downtown.

It happened around 11:18 p.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue south of Owens Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a woman was crossing Eastern Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk at the same time a 2019 Ram ProMaster box truck was heading north on that roadway.

A crash happened when the woman crossed the truck's path and was hit.

The pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma, but she was pronounced dead due to her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian's death marked the 89th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.