Woman dies in hospital following single-vehicle crash on Buffalo and Tropicana

This incident marks the 26th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.
Update Feb. 10, 2025

Las Vegas Metro police said the woman from the single-vehicle crash has died from her injuries in the hospital.

LVMPD intially reported the driver was in non-life-threatening condition, but in an update on Monday, they said she was later admitted to UMC Trauma for continued life-saving care in critical condition.

The Clark County coroner's office said the 26-year-old driver died on Feb. 7 from her injuries.

This incident marks the 26th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection at Buffalo Drive and Tropicana Avenue is closed for the next several hours following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, Las Vegas Metro police say.

Around 8:34 p.m., LVMPD said they responded to scene and found a silver sedan crashed into a concrete block. Police said the lone female driver inside was unresponsive and not breathing.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital and is in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

LVMPD traffic units are investigating the scene of the accident.

