Woman dies at hospital after morning crash on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after a crash on Boulder Highway Friday morning.

It happened around 6:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway at Whitney Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2016 Kia Optima was traveling north on Boulder Highway at the same time a pedestrian was crossing the highway at Whitney inside a marked crosswalk, police said.

The Kia's driver didn't see the flashing pedestrian crossing notification lights, leading to the crash, according to authorities.

Medical personnel took the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital's Trauma Center, but she was ultimately pronounced dead.

The pedestrian's death marks the 126th traffic-related fatality for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2025.