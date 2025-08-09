What you need to know about the new flood control project coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 11, work will kick off to install storm drain infrastructure on Maryland Parkway south of Charleston Boulevard as part of a flood control project, a City of Las Vegas representative shared.

The project will expand to Franklin Avenue and Commerce Street over the course of two years, with phase one on Maryland Parkway estimated to take six months. Charleston Boulevard construction is scheduled to start on the first week of September 2025, said the representative.

City of Las Vegas

What are they building?

According to the City of Las Vegas, the project includes:



Installing a large concrete box storm drain and associated collection facility upgrades

Relocating sewer lines and water supply lines

Replacing medians

Installing pedestrian safety features and traffic signal infrastructure

The project's work hours will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with Fridays scheduled as needed.

They predict the work will continue through the third quarter of 2027.

How does it affect drivers, businesses, and residents?

Yes, the inevitable lane closures and delays are expected to hit the area, according to the City of Las Vegas. But businesses and residents will have their access maintained, the representative shared. They recommend using Sahara Avenue as an alternate route for east and westbound commuters, and Eastern Avenue for north and southbound travelers.

Where can I get more information?

You can email info@charlestonstormdrain.com to subscribe to project updates, or call (702) 938-5413 to get questions or concerns answered.