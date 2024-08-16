Watch Now
Westbound 215 reopens after four-hour closure for fatal crash investigation

RTC Southern Nevada
A traffic camera shows the westbound closure of the 215 beltway from Aliante Parkway to Decatur Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Westbound lanes of the 215 beltway are now back open after a four-hour closure that began Thursday afternoon.

A fatal crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck prompted Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol to shut down the freeway from Aliante Parkway to Decatur Boulevard starting just before 4 p.m.

As of 8:10 p.m., state police said the freeway had reopened.

An adult male was killed in the collision. State police said the driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and was cooperating with their investigation.

No further information was immediately available at the time of this report.

