West valley crash overturns ambulance, shuts down traffic for several hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overturned ambulance blocked traffic in the west valley for several hours on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Charleston Boulevard near the 215 Beltway, according to Nevada State Police.

The ambulance was on its way to a call and was running lights and possibly sirens, authorities said.

While en route, an SUV hit the ambulance and the ambulance flipped onto its side.

An ambulance employee who was riding in the back of the ambulance during the crash was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries

Westbound lanes reopened to traffic around 11 a.m.

