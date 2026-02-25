Weekend-long closures coming to 215 Beltway ramps in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in Summerlin will want to allow extra time when traveling around the 215 this weekend.

Clark County crews will close the southbound off-ramp to Charleston Boulevard from 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, to 6 a.m. on Monday, March 2.

This is for work associated with the Western Beltway Train Improvement project.

The traffic delays won't stop after this weekend.

The on-ramp from Charleston Boulevard to southbound 215, Howard Hughes Park Drive and Summerlin Centre Drive will close from 9 p.m. on Friday, March 13, to 6 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Clark County/NDOT

These closures are needed for crews to install large concrete boxes to fortify the underground tunnels, allowing trail users to safely bypass crossing through traffic on Charleston.

This is all just one exit away from the work continuing on the 215/Summerlin Parkway Interchange.

WATCH | Traffic Reporter Guy Tannenbaum broke down the timeline for that project when construction first started last year:

Make sure you are planning alternate routes and allowing extra time in your commute during these ramp closures.

