Water floods Decatur Boulevard, Flamingo Road after backflow prevention assembly damage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about a traffic incident that affected a small part of the roadway in Paradise on Saturday.

According to the RTC, flooding took over the right shoulder of northbound Decatur Boulevard after Flamingo Road.

Traffic cameras showed water gushing out at a steady pace onto the sidewalk for some time.

We reached out to the Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) to learn more. LVVWD determined that after a 2-inch diameter backflow prevention assembly was hit, water began pouring into the street.

"These assemblies are located behind the water meter at commercial properties. They protect the quality of water in the distribution system. They prevent water from flowing backwards — from the property's plumbing system back into the water distribution system." — LVVWD

LVVWD crews completed repairs on the area this evening.