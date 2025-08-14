Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Vehicle fire involving a school bus reduces lanes in Henderson

Vehicle fire causes lane closures on I-11/Auto Show Drive
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE

The Henderson Fire Department shared that the fire was "contained to the engine compartment" of the bus. The driver was the only person on board and was uninjured, according to HFD.

ORIGINAL STORY

After receiving a call from a viewer regarding a school bus and a fire, Channel 13 looked into a traffic incident on the I-11 and Auto Show Drive.

RTC of Southern Nevada confirmed that a vehicle fire occurred in the area, blocking the right shoulder. Henderson Fire Department units were dispatched to the scene, according to PulsePoint.

Traffic cameras in the area show no flames from the vehicle, but do show multiple lanes closed.

