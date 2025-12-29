Vehicle collides with water main line, causing road closure and flooding near Hualapai & Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Hualapai Way and Charleston Boulevard after a traffic collision caused a water main break on Monday afternoon.

As of 2:08 p.m., northbound lanes of Hualapai Way were closed in the area, according to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

A traffic camera shows the emergency response

Vehicle collides with water main line, causing road closure and flooding (Video: RTC)

A traffic camera in the area showed multiple fire department vehicles on scene and water that appeared to be spewing from a fire hydrant.



The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells Channel 13 the crash involved a single vehicle that struck a water main line.

A closer look at the collision with the water main line

Vehicle collides with water main line, causing road closure and flooding (Video: Colin Fukunaga)

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and impairment is not suspected at this time, police stated.

The water main break is causing flooding, and the public was asked to avoid the area. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.