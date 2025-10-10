Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vehicle and e-scooter crash closes westbound lanes on Owens Avenue and Pecos Road

Female rider taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as police report increase in e-scooter collisions
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between a vehicle and e-scooter rider has closed the westbound lanes on Owens Avenue and Pecos Road on Thursday evening.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 4:56 p.m. A female rider was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Metro has seen a marked increase in collisions involving electric scooters and similar vehicles. We remind riders to obey all traffic laws, avoid distractions including headphones, etc.. and remain vigilant when operating any motorized vehicle," LVMPD said.

The road will be closed for the next hour. Avoid the area.

