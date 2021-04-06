Watch
U.S. 95 Buffalo Drive overnight ramp closing April 8

Posted at 1:53 PM, Apr 06, 2021
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the northbound U.S. Highway 95 to Buffalo Drive on and offramps from 8 p.m. April 8 until 5 a.m. April 9, in northwest Las Vegas.

The temporary closures are needed to place ramp concrete as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl that began in January.

Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

