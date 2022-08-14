U-Haul driver hits 6-year-old child in Las Vegas; child later died at hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 6-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle on Saturday was killed when a U-Haul truck ran over him and then drove away.

This happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police said several kids were riding their bikes near 1750 East Karen Avenue.

When a truck hit the child, police told us that the driver got out to check on the boy before taking off.

The 6-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The U-Haul driver was found and arrested according to police. The driver faces hit an run charges.