Two people killed in fiery crash in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after a fiery crash in the east part of the valley.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 12:13 a.m. on Saturday morning on E. Sahara Avenue, east of the intersection with Voyage Cove Road.

Investigators said witnesses and evidence at the scene indicated a Toyota Camry was going east on Sahara at a high rate of speed. They add that E. Sahara Avenue is closed and ends east of Voyage Cove Road.

Police said the crash happened after the Toyota failed to stop at red and white warning signs, crashed through a section of the signs, and hit a large concrete barrier. Police said the vehicle caught fire as it came to "an uncontrolled stop".

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene to put the fire out and determined the two people in the Camry had died.

The driver and passenger deaths mark the 55th and 56th traffic-related fatalities in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2024.