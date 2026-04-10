Two drivers dead after semi-truck, vehicle collision in North Las Vegas

UPDATE

The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) has provided an update regarding the collision on Simmons Street and Carey Avenue.

NLVPD was first notified of a two-vehicle crash around 4:17 p.m. on Friday. Responding officers immediately discovered "both vehicles fully engulfed in flames," which were extinguished by the North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

WATCH | Passerby captures the scene of the collision

NLVPD: Crash closes all lanes on northbound Simmons Street at Carey Avenue (Video: Deaneer Franklin)

NLVPD's initial investigation found that a Dodge Challenger driving at a high rate of speed collided with a Freightliner tractor trailer making a left turn in the area. The crash was followed by a fire that engulfed both vehicles.

According to police, the driver of the Challenger and the driver of the Freightliner "sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene."

The area remains closed as NLVPD's investigation continues. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in North Las Vegas this evening.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked off all lanes on northbound Simmons Street at Carey Avenue.

We reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) to learn more. They shared with us that a semi-truck and a vehicle were involved, and that the incident remains under investigation.

Simmons Street remains closed in both directions between Carey Avenue and Evans Avenue, and will remain shut down for the next several hours, NLVPD said.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.